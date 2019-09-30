



The ferry over the Cach Slough at State Route 84, also called the Real McCoy Ferry, has suffered a structural failure and will be out of commission until the later part of November.

Drivers are urged to use the SR-84 Miner’s Slough Bridge to the north of Ryer Island to get to Ryer Island, according to a statement from Caltrans on Monday.

The other Delta Ferry, the SR-220 J-Mack Ferry is out of service due to federally mandated Coast Guard inspections. It will also be back in service near the end of November.

For the latest information about ferries, call the Caltrans Ferry Update Line at (510) 622-0120 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-4/d4-projects/d4-solano-delta-ferries