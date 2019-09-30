ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police are searching for a suspected robber who reportedly tried to outrun police early Sunday morning.

Police were called out to the 1700 block of Highbridge Way in Sacramento at around 4 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they spotted a suspicious vehicle. When they tried to stop the vehicle, it drove off, sparking a police pursuit.

The pursuit continued into Elk Grove where the occupants got out of the car and ran away.

Police set up a perimeter with the help of the Elk Grove police and found four suspects. They believe there is one more suspect at large.

Detectives were called to the scene to assist with the investigation, which is said to be ongoing.