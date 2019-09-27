



MODESTO (CBS13) — After receiving a call about a dog with its ears ripped off, a Modesto animal rescue immediately responded to help the puppy in pain.

Bandits Furends received a call Thursday about a dog at a Modesto Outdoor Emergency Shelter with its ears ripped off and electrical tape stuck to one ear. They picked up the puppy and named him Tank.

He was taken to the American Pet Clinic where he underwent surgery. Tank lost the remainder of his ears in surgery is expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits. The rescue said he will be going home from the vet in a few days.

According to their Facebook, Bandits Furends is a nonprofit 501(c)3 that workers to help the homeless and their petcare, providing pet supplies, vet bills, spay/neuter, transport and boarding to low income, homeless, seniors, disabled, veterans, and domestic violence victims in the Stanislaus County area.

The rescue has notified Animal Control about Tank’s case and is offering a $500 reward leading to the arrest of the person responsible for mutilating the animal. Please contact Modesto Police Department with any information. Case number MP19028162