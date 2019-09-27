



A young girl is using her art skills to raise money for the Front Street Animal Shelter.

Luna Jewel created brightly colored puppets out of paper and wooden sticks and sold them for five cents each. Through her efforts, she was able to raise $1.50 for the shelter, according to the shelter’s Facebook page.

“We’re touched by her donation and hard work…please help us thank this young animal hero!” the shelter wrote.

So far, the post has generated 1,400 reactions, 124 comments praising her artwork and her big heart, and 128 shares.

The shelter recently announced it would be open seven days a week. It is located at 2727 Front Street.