



— A vehicle pursuit in Manteca on Wednesday ended with a foot chase, an arrest and the discovery of more than a pound of methamphetamine, Manteca city officials said.

At around 9;20 p.m. Wednesday evening, Manteca police spotted what was believed to be a stolen BMW in the area of North Powers Avenue and East North Street.

Police said the BMW had a license plate for another vehicle attached to it.

ALSO: Modesto Man Battling Early-Onset Dementia Is Determined To Battle Back

Upon initiating a traffic stop, Manteca police said the vehicle failed to yield and sped away.

The vehicle then entered a construction zone on Powers Avenue at a high rate of speed, according to officials, and sustained enough damage to become disabled.

Swipe through more photos below.

VEHICLE CRASHED (credit: Manteca PD)

VEHICLE CRASH 2 (credit: Manteca PD)

AIRBAG (credit: Manteca PD)

enrique Salcedo Jr. mug (credit: Manteca PD)

The driver of the car and an adult female passenger then got out of the car and attempted to get away on foot.

Manteca PD said they were able to catch the female passenger quickly, and then a perimeter was established to search for the driver, who was identified as 42-year-old Enrique Salcedo Jr.

Salcedo Jr. was located a short time later hiding in a shed in a nearby residence’s backyard.

Salcedo Jr. was arrested and a search of the area the suspect ran through revealed a bag containing over a pound of methamphetamine, officials said.

The female passenger was released at the scene.