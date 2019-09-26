SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Thousands of DeWALT utility bars sold at Home Depot and other hardware stores, along with Amazon, are being recalled because they can break and injure users.

The 40-inch DeWALT Multi-Functional Utility Bars have an end used for prying and another end used for gripping boards. The bars are yellow and black and have the name “DeWALT” and model number DWHT55293 printed on the yellow side.

The 145-thousand recalled utility bars sold for between 30 and 40 dollars from December 2015 and March 2019.

DeWALT received 56 reports of the utility bar breaking, including four people reporting injuries.

Call DeWALT toll-free at 866-937-9805 from 8 am to 5 pm ET Monday through Friday; e-mail at recall@sbdinc.com; or go online to http://www.dewalt.com for a refund.