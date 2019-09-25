



NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities in Nevada County may have found the source of mysterious contamination that turned the South Yuba River yellow.

Investigators traced it to a property with numerous code violations on the 13000 block of Kilham Mine Road in Nevada City. The county said the owner is cooperating.

Health officials are now taking soil and water samples from that property.

A stretch of the river was closed to swimming over the weekend after high levels of E. coli were found in the water. Environmental Health will continue sampling the water through the weekend to ensure water is safe for swimming and recreational use.