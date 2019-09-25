



Hot and dry weather with breezy northerly winds will continue to create critical fire weather conditions today. A significant cool-down is expected late this week with a chance of showers and high-elevation snow.

Skies remain mostly clear other than a batch of cirrus moving over the eastern Pacific ridge southeastward into Northern California

Morning temperatures Wednesday were milder across most of the area compared to early Tuesday, although areas, where winds are light, were slightly cooler. Temperatures range from the lower 40s in the mountain valleys to the lower-to-mid 80s across breezier portions of the Sacramento Valley.

Critical fire weather concerns will continue into Wednesday evening. The strongest winds will be over the Sierra Nevada and foothills, then in the Sacramento Valley into this evening.

Hot weather continues Wednesday with warmest Valley highs expected to be a little warmer than Tuesday. The high temperature in Sacramento will 99 degrees. Some cooling will be possible Thursday as short-waves moving through the Pacific Northwest flatten the ridge and induce a return of onshore flow.

A more dramatic cool-down will begin on Friday with the approach of the deep trough along the West Coast. Shower chances begin in the northern mountains Friday night and spread southeast through the northern Sierra on Saturday.

