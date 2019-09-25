CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Two families are able to escape flames after a two-alarm fire broke out in between their homes in Citrus Heights.

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire happened shortly after midnight Wednesday on Woodlock Way near Greenback Lane.

Firefighters were able to put out flames quickly, but not before causing damage to both homes.

Everyone living inside the homes was able to evacuate before crews arrived on scene.

The Red Cross is helping one family, the other is getting help from relatives and other neighbors.

Exactly what caused the fire is under investigation.