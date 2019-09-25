PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Placer County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 49-year-old woman Tuesday for stealing over $100,000 from a 100-year-old disabled man.

The sheriff’s department said Michelle Lopez was hired earlier this year by the victim’s family as a caretaker. She reportedly began stealing money from the man’s accounts, one of which was shared with his daughter.

An employee at the elderly man’s bank noticed the suspicious activity on his account and reported it to adult protective services and law enforcement. This led deputies to arrest Lopez Tuesday afternoon.

She was charged with financial elder abuse, burglary, and an enhancement for theft exceeding $100,000. Her bail is set at $500,000.