AUBURN (CBS13) – An Auburn homeowner woke up to a scary sight when a truck that had rolled away from a nearby construction site came crashing through their backyard.

The incident happened Wednesday morning along the 1000 block of Summer Ridge Court.

Auburn police say an unoccupied water truck rolled away from a construction site behind the house. It crashed through a backyard, taking down some plants, before hitting the home.

No one inside the home was hurt, police say.

Police officers later helped try and replant the garden that was in the path of the runaway truck.