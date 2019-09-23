MODESTO (CBS13) – A Modesto teenager scored a memorable touchdown this weekend while playing for the Modesto Raiders Youth football team.

Number 16, Jasen Bracey, set up as quarterback and pushed his way for five yards to the end zone during Saturday’s game against the Galt Warriors. Jasen, who’s 13, is visually impaired.

His coach, David Nichols, told CBS13 the La Joma Junior High 7th grader tried to score earlier this season but got hit pretty hard. So this time around, his team practiced a wedge play all week in order to give the first-year player a lot of blocking up front.

Nichols said Jasen doesn’t want any special treatment so the other team wasn’t aware the play was coming or that Jasen faced a visual challenge.

After Jasen scored he spiked the ball and ran to the sidelines for a hug and a high five.