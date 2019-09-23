



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Nancy Phupong has been at 12th and I Street for 10 years, and she never expected Bangkok@12 would become a drive-through restaurant.

Phupong as she surveyed the damage from a car that careened into her restaurant Saturday afternoon. She had just finished making repairs from a similar crash five months ago. Now she’s calling on traffic inspectors to make the intersection safer.

“I want them to look at the lights and then look at the surrounding environment, maybe the trees,” said Phupong.

Restaurant regulars like Linda Oxley agreed.

“This intersection, I Street is like a freeway to the freeway, I feel like a lot of people just fly down the street,” Oxley said.

READ MP: Multiple People Injured After Car Crashes Into Downtown Sacramento Thai Restaurant

With two separate crashes this year, Oxley believes the traffic signals aren’t the only issue.

“People drive the wrong way down the street. We see people wrong way that way too. People are constantly trying to rush,” Oxley said.

The accidents have the attention of Sacramento city council member Steve Hansen from District 4. Hansen is calling for a full investigation to improve the intersection, which could include red light cameras and other improvements.

It can’t come soon enough for customers like Cynthia Law who takes her seat in the restaurant far from the front windows.

“They have really good food here…the food is worth the danger,” Lau said.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento City Council will be making a request for a grant to improve the entire corridor.