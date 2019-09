GRANITE BAY (CBS13) – An infant has been mauled to death by a family dog in Granite Bay.

Deputies responded to a home in Granite Bay just after 3 p.m. Friday after the dog, a pit bull, attacked and mauled a 13-month old baby boy, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Department statement.

The child was rushed to SRMC where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Crimes Against Persons (CAP) Unit are said to be investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.