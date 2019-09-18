



Rocklin landed on Money Magazine’s Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2019. It’s the only Northern California city to rank on the annual list.

Rocklin came it at number 86 in the nationwide rankings. It has a median household income of $95,638 and a median home price of $478,179. Nearly 67 thousand people live in Rocklin, according to the latest census.

The Money Magazine list looked only at cities with more than 50 thousand people. Cities with more than 300 thousand people were broken down by neighborhood. Places with more than double the national crime risk, less than 85 percent of its state’s median household income, or lacked ethnic diversity were eliminated. The list also took into account a city’s potential job growth (Rocklin- 6.1 percent), average commute (Rocklin- 28 minutes), and clear days per year (Rocklin- 265). Other factors include economic health, cost of living, public education, health and safety, and ease of living.

Clarksville, Tennessee ranked first, followed by Round Rock, Texas, and Fishers, Indiana. The Sacramento River Cats just beat the Triple-A affiliate from Round Rock to win the Pacific Coast League baseball championship.

Other California cities to earn a spot are Irvine (number 18), Chino Hills (number 38), and the Eagle Rock neighborhood in Los Angeles (number 58).

