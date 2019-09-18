RIO LINDA (CBS13) – There was a heavy police presence along a Rio Linda street after a police pursuit came to an end Wednesday evening.

Two people were detained in connection to the pursuit that began in the area of Rio Linda Boulevard and Crystal Road and ended with the car crashing in the area of 4th Street and Rio Linda Boulevard, according to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson.

It’s unknown what sparked the pursuit, or if any police department vehicle were involved in the crash.

No injuries were reported.