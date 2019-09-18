



YUBA CITY (CBS13) – Police say the suspect who led officers on a high-speed chase that ended in gunfire in Yuba City on Monday had been arrested just the day before in Sacramento.

Adam Carr had been booked on Sunday on suspicion of indecent exposure and public intoxication after an incident near James Marshall Park along J Street, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Carr was released on Monday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says. He then went on his allege crime spree that spanned from Sacramento to Roseville to Yuba City.

The 37-year-old was then shot by police at the intersection of Highway 99 and Franklin Road in Yuba City. Officers say he tried to ram them with a stolen rental van.

Carr remains hospitalized, but will be booked into jail once medically cleared.