The Sacramento Kings have debuted the team’s new gender-inclusive hip-hop group.

The all-new “916 Crew” was revealed in celebration of 916 Day on Monday.

The dance team is made up of 25 people, including former Sacramento Kings dancers and street team members.

Not only will the 916 Crew perform at Kings games, but they’ll also serve as ambassadors at community events across the Sacramento region.

The 916 Crew replaces the Kings’ female-only dance team.