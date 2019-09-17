



Police say they are actively investigating a reported abduction case in Manteca that is getting a lot of attention online.

With the posts containing some inaccurate information, Manteca police are now releasing what they know to try and alleviate fears.

Manteca police say, back on Sept. 13, a 17-year-old girl reported that she had been abducted. The girl said she was taken in front of her home early that evening and was driven to Tracy, but was able to escape once there.

The girl then called a friend who picked her up and took her back to her family in Manteca. Her family then called the police to report the incident.

No other information about the incident – including any descriptions about possible suspects – is being released at this point.

Police say a detective has been assigned to the case for an additional follow-up investigation.