PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A 48-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Placerville early Sunday morning, California Highway Patrol Placerville said.

Authorities said the victim, of Orangevale, was traveling northbound on Salmon Falls Road at a high rate of speed on a 2017 Ducati Monster.

The man reportedly lost control as he entered a curve in the roadway and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Officials said the victim then slid across the roadway and hit a wooden post connected to a guardrail.

Despite lifesaving measures by responding personnel, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP Placerville said the incident is the 25th fatal collision and 27th overall fatality in their jurisdiction so far in 2019 — which they said already equals the 2018 total.