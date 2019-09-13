Question of the Day #2 / Friday Dance PartyIt's the end of the week! Let's get out of here!

4 hours ago

Trivia Toast #2More Friday the 13th questions!

4 hours ago

Sac State Honey Harvest Pt. 2Jordan Segundo has more with Sac State's honey-making hustle!

4 hours ago

Solar Homeless Shelter Pt. 2Sabrina Silva has more with this homeless shelter receiving solar panels in Grass Valley.

4 hours ago

9 Days of Deals at the 99 Cent StoreAshley Williams gets a preview of big sales happening at the 99 Cent Store.

4 hours ago