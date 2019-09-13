Comments
Joes Chili Peppers
Lincoln HS Football at Whitney
Staci Greisbach Sings Patsy Cline
Sacramento Superheroes
9 Days of Deals
Sac State Honey Shop
Joes Chili Peppers
6848 Waterloo Rd.
Stockton
209-351-3002
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Farm/Joes-Chile-Peppers-287269291637567/
Lincoln HS Football at Whitney
7:30 p.m.
Staci Greisbach Sings Patsy Cline
The Strum Shop
Vernon St., Roseville
9/14 at 6 p.m.
https://www.stacigriesbach.com/
Sacramento Superheroes
Show runs September 5-28, 2019
Gallery is open Tue-Sat 11am-4pm and Thu/Fri evenings until 6pm.
Foothill Hospitality House
9 Days of Deals
http://www.dothe99.com
Sac State Honey Shop
Facilities Management Building
Monday Through Friday
9am – 4:30pm
6-ounce Jar Costs $8, Two For $12, Three For $20