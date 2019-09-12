Question of the Day Pt.2Tina wants to know, what do you like to pick up at the dollar store ?

17 hours ago

Hof Concert SeriesCambi Brown is checking out the band HOF, after the success of their first concert and learning more about their continued success,

17 hours ago

Shades Of DowntownAshley Williams is learning more about the vintage-inspired fashion show reminiscent of the popular television series Downton Abbey.

17 hours ago

Kids Costume RentalsJordan Segundo is learning more about how you can do Halloween for your kids while being cost-effective.

17 hours ago

African Clothing Fashion Show PreviewSabrina Silva is getting a preview of the African Clothing Show set to take place here in Sacramento.

17 hours ago