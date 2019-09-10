WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Wednesday marks 18 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks and people in West Sacramento have been paying their respects at the annual 9/11 Memorial Flag Tribute.

The tribute is the passion project of local resident John Vinson and three generations of his family.

“The attacks didn’t happen here on the west coast. And to me and most of the community here in West Sac and surrounding, is the place for them to come and reflect and just remember that day. And also to educate the kids who were not born when 9/11 happened,” Christina Vinson said.

The memorial includes one flag for each of the 2,977 killed in the attacks. This year, the family has included international flags to represent the nationality of each of the victims.

The Vinson family has been organizing the annual display for 15 years. It’s located at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Locks Drive.