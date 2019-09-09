SONORA (CBS13) – A 23-year-old man is under arrest on suspicion of trying to kill his own mother, authorities say.

The incident happened early Saturday morning at a home along Fallview Drive in Sonora. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says they got a 911 call from a woman who said her son was trying to kill her.

When deputies got to the scene, they found the woman who called hiding in a bathroom. She had been attacked and choked by her and was rushed to a hospital.

Deputies say the woman’s son, identified as 23-year-old Matthew Rose, allegedly threatened to kill her. He was brandishing a large kitchen knife during the incident. At some point during the incident, the woman was able to escape and hide in the bathroom where she called for help.

Rose was later found outside the home. He had an apparent self-inflicted stab wound to his abdomen, deputies say.

Rose has been taken to a hospital in Modesto and is facing charges of making criminal threats and attempted homicide.