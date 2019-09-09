SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man is under arrest on suspicion of harassing people at a student housing complex off the Sac State campus.

The incident happened back on Sept. 1. Sac State police say they got a report that evening about a man wandering the halls and harassing residents at the Upper Eastside Lofts.

Security guards had asked the man to leave, but he wouldn’t. Officers then showed up and tried contact him, but police say he refused and got aggressive.

Officers soon took the man, identified as 25-year-old Tyler Kruse, into custody.

Police say Kruse had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing several charges.