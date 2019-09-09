



REDLANDS (CBS13) – A search is on for a man suspected of inappropriately grabbing an eight-year-old girl at a California Target store.

The incident happened Friday night at the Redlands Target in San Bernardino County.

Redlands police say the suspect went into the store and headed straight for the toy section. He then started talking to a young girl – then went up behind her and grabbed her chest area.

The girl’s mother confronted the suspect, but the man reportedly denied doing anything inappropriate. He then immediately walked out of the store, got into a grey 2003-2007 Honda Accord and took off.

Investigators are now asking for help in identifying the man. Surveillance photos from inside the Target, as well as the suspect’s car, have been released.

Anyone who recognizes the man, or who has a similar incident to report, is asked to contact the Redlands Police Department.