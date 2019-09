Question of the Day Pt. 2Courtney wants to know, where is your favorite out door location?

15 hours ago

CA Wine MonthSeptember is California Wine Month, and Wine Institute Chef, Jerry James Stone will help us celebrate with a Harvest Dish paired with some delicious wines!

15 hours ago

Open Cockpit Day Pt. 2Alan Sanchez has more from Open Cockpit Day at Castle Air Museum!!!

15 hours ago

Anti-Victoria's SecretA locally designed dress is set to go down a New York runway, the woman wearing the piece has 60 inches of scars that she's proud to show off in this body inclusive show and Courtney is getting the scoop on the inspiration behind the dress.

16 hours ago

Doing Good Lodi Pt. 2Jamie Vilinskas is checking out this great community business this Labor Day for their great atmosphere and great beer at 5 Window Beer Co. and they are always down to host fundraisers for the community.

16 hours ago