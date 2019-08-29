



Authorities are asking for help in finding whoever dropped off a trashcan with six dead puppies inside in a south Sacramento neighborhood.

The discovery was made on Aug. 4 along the 2400 block of Wacker Way.

A total of six dogs – all between the ages of 4-5 months – were found in the trashcan, Front Street Animal Shelter officials say. It’s unclear how the dogs died, but officials say they all appear to have passed around the same time.

Video from a Ring surveillance camera shows that the trashcan was dropped off in the neighborhood between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Aug. 1.

The trashcan is an older one used by the County of Sacramento. It has faded lettering of “LE” painted on its side.

Front Street officials say their investigation has stalled and they’re now asking for help in trying to identify whoever owned the dogs.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact animal control at (916) 808-5855.