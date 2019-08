Question of the Day Pt. 2Courtney wants to know, If you were a dog what kind would you be?

8 hours ago

Wth: Hardware Pt. 2It's the game show sweeping the nation...what the heck is thaaaaaaaaaat?!

8 hours ago

Greg Vaughn TournamentFormer MLB All-Star Greg Vaughn (who is also local!), is having a celeberty golf tournament and comedy show coming up on August 29th and 30th that benefits JDRF, Junior Diabetes Research Foundation, and Tina Macuha has more!

8 hours ago

Just Enough Sports: Golfing With A Gator, and more!Cody is here to tell us some interesting stories that are happening in the sports world.

8 hours ago

Hollywood Headlines: Obama Summer Song PlaylistJulissa Ortiz has some interesting stories that are surrounding Hollywood.

8 hours ago