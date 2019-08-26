



Looking to sample the best pizza around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza hot spots in Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Market Tavern

Photo: Mary N./Yelp

Next up is Market Tavern, situated at 236 Lincoln Center. With four stars out of 934 reviews on Yelp, the New American spot, which offers seafood and pizza, has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Caps Pizza and Tap House

photo: angela b./yelp

Anderson’s Caps Pizza and Tap House, located at 7628 Pacific Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pub, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 109 reviews.

3. Dante’s California Style Pizza & Cafe

Photo: Tiffany R./Yelp

Dante’s California Style Pizza & Cafe, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more in Creekside, is another go-to, with four stars out of 397 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9305 Thornton Road, Suite H to see for yourself.

4. Vip Pizza

photo: sothary c./yelp

Over in Brookside, check out Vip Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 89 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza and more at 3499 Brookside Road, Suite D.