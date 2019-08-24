



National Waffle Day is no time for flip-flopping, Sacramento. When Aug. 24 comes around, you need a plan.

So Hoodline ironed out the details of Sacramento’s top places to order a plate of waffles or two. Whether your taste in waffles runs traditional or more exotic, our list — based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology — has you covered.

1. Kiki’s Chicken Place

Photo: Rich L./Yelp

Topping the list is Kiki’s Chicken Place. Located at 2377 Northgate Blvd. in River Gardens, the place to score chicken wings and waffles is the highest-rated waffle spot in Sacramento, boasting four stars out of 255 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Mill

Photo: wanda G./Yelp

Next up is Boulevard Park’s The Mill, situated at 1827 I St. With 4.5 stars out of 365 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, which offers coffee, tea, waffles and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Vampire Penguin

Photo: Rosanna T./Yelp

Vampire Penguin, located at 3620 N. Freeway Blvd., Suite 300, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score desserts, shaved ice and waffles 4.5 stars out of 222 reviews.

4. Frankenwaffle

Photo: justin l./Yelp

Frankenwaffle, a traditional American spot that offers waffles and more in East Sacramento, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1119 Alhambra Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. The Waffle Experience

Photo: phan d./Yelp

Finally, check out The Waffle Experience, which has earned four stars out of 2,429 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch eatery at 4391 Gateway Park Blvd., Suite 650.