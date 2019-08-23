VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Two men were arrested Thursday night after a routine traffic stop led Vacaville officers to the discovery of 2,000 unmarked pills.

Clemon Young Jr., 27, and Clemon Young Sr., 55, were found to be in possession of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, when officers searched their vehicle in the area of Leisure Town Road and Interstate 80 just before midnight, says Vacaville PD.

Officers say the two suspects, both of Richmond, were booked into the Solano County Jail on a variety of drug-related charges.