SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say two people are dead after a multi-car crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County Friday morning.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the freeway a little before 5 a.m., near the Highway 99, Highway 70 junction.

According to California Highway Patrol, a pickup truck apparently veered off into the opposite lanes and slammed into a sedan. Two people inside the sedan were killed, CHP says.

All lanes of Highway 99 at Catlett Road were reopened around 7:30 a.m.

Expect residual traffic delays through the morning.