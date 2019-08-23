



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thanks to the vision of a local developer and another from north of the border, a downtown Sacramento city block, infamous for urban blight, is getting a makeover.

The stretch of J Street between 10th and 11 has earned a bad reputation and it’s well past its prime.

Some tourists stop on the block and ask Bob at Rodney’s Cigars and Liquors for directions. When they ask him it’s the area is safe he says yes, but don’t go out at night.

Regulars have had their say and they agree, it’s time for a change. There’s some excitement building now that development plans are in the works.

“Having all this new stuff will bring some good attention to our city,” Matthew Sejaleo said.

Sacramento City Councilman Steve Hansen said there is a project in the works for an eight-story building with over 150 apartments and retail on the ground floor on the block. Hansen said plans for the mid-rise building on the south side of J Street were submitted by Canadian developer Anthem Properties. The north side of the street will see a familiar project.

“Across the street, one of our more prolific developers from town, who loves Sacramento, Sotiris Kolokotronis is on the lead on that,” Hansen said.

Bob, who runs Rodney’s Cigars and Liquors, doesn’t care where the money comes from, as long as it stays here.

“I don’t care where they come from as long as they send some money into Sacramento to get this place built up again,” Bob said.

And, he’d like to still see his regular customers.

“I love working down here, I love the people, I love the mix. I love the crazies and I love the rich people, I love ’em all man,” Bob said.

Construction for the plans already in the works could start next summer, with the building opening by 2022. The second project would be six months behind.

Downtown traffic will most likely be affected and will be a topic of conversation down the road.