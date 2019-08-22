VALLEJO (CBS13) — Vallejo resident Jacob Tyler Hilton, 26, was arrested on August 16 for the continuous sexual abuse of a child of First Baptist Church.

Additional cases are being investigated regarding several other children who suffered abuse at the hands of Hilton, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

Police said all of the victims have attended the church located at 2025 Sonoma Boulevard and that some acts of sexual abuse occurred on church grounds.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims that haven’t come forward. Vallejo PD encourages anyone who may have additional information to contact Detective Rob Greenberg at 707-648-4280.