



Police say a 15-year-old student reported being followed and flashed while walking home Wednesday afternoon.

The incident reportedly occurred around 4:15 p.m. when the student was walking home in the area of Harrisburg Place and Benjamin Holt Drive. The student reported being followed by a white man in his 20s driving a light blue late-model vehicle.

The driver reportedly drove at a slow rate of speed and came to a complete stop on the side of the road, lowered his windows and exposed himself to the student as they walked by.

Police say the student kept walking and called a parent as the car drove away.

Officials are encouraging students to walk in groups whenever possible and remain alert of their surroundings.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact our office at 209-468-4400.