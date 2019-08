Learn to Thrive Event

With Kaiser Permanente

Saturday, September 7, 2019

11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Westfield Galleria at Roseville, Center Court

FREE

KAISER PERMANENTE

Twitter:

@KPCentralValley

@KPGreaterSac

HORNET FOOTBALL KICKOFF PARTY

HORNET STADIUM

SATURDAY

6PM

FREE

HORNET FOOTBALL

http://www.hornetsports.com

http://www.hornetsports.com/sports/fball/2019-20/schedule

The Serendipity Center Homeschool Classes and Upcoming Open House and Ice Cream Social

Fall 2019 Semester

10481 Grant Line Rd, Suite 130, Elk Grove, CA 95624

Classes run about $250 per semester, the Open House is FREE!

http://www.TheSerendipityCenter.com

HEIVA MAOHI O PATITIFA

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24 AT 9 AM

CONSUMES OAKS HIGH SCHOOL – ELK GROVE

$20 AT THE DOOR

HTTPS://WWW.HEIVAMAOHI.COM

Lodge Coffee Shop

8191 Auburn Blvd.

Citrus Heights

916.725.7165

Girls Night Out

w/Amy Barnes

Tomorrow 8/22, 7pm

Downtown Theatre

Fairfield

Tickets $20

http://www.downtowntheatre.com/event/d7995e4f5ee50a408373072ce497bbfd

http://amyisfunny.com/

Bradley Ranch Winery owned and operated by Matthew and Heather Pratt

Address: 11070 Bradley Ranch Rd., Elk Grove, CA 95624

http://www.bradleyranch.com