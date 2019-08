SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco truffle shop owner says he was getting strangled by an unruly stranger Monday when he was saved by his 13-year-old son who grabbed a baseball bat and fended off the attacker.

Jean-Marc Gorce of XOX Truffles posted about the attack on Facebook:

“He grabbed the baseball bat we have in the back to come to my rescue. And the homeless [man] stopped strangling me…Very scary,” the post read.

