PARADISE (CBS13) — Students at Paradise Ridge Elementary school got a special visitor Wednesday.

Governor Gavin Newsom stopped by to meet with students and tour the school that is open for the first time since the Camp Fire last November.

Paradise Ridge is at the location of the former Paradise Intermediate campus. It now combines two TK-6 schools, Paradise Elementary, which was burned down in the Camp Fire, and Ponderosa Elementary, which was damaged in the fire.

In a visit with young students, Newsom told the kids about his first pet, Potter the Otter.

The first bill governor Newsom signed into law in January provided emergency funding that helped rebuild the community in Paradise.

This was Newsom’s fourth trip to Paradise since the Camp Fire.