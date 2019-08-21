Courtney’s Quick & Easy Big ‘Ol Peach Cobbler

Fair warning, I learned how to cook from my Nana who didn’t follow many recipes, so this is a look & taste-type recipe.

Ingredients:

3-4 pie crusts (make your own if you want neither quick nor easy)

4 29-ounce canned peaches (use fresh peaches if you’re fancy)

stick of butter

2 cups brown sugar

nutmeg

cinnamon

Directions:

If you’re using ready-made pie crusts, let them sit room temperature so they become easier to work into your pie or casserole dish.

Drain the syrup from 2 of the cans of peaches. In a large pot, combine peaches with remaining syrup, butter, sugar, nutmeg & cinnamon to taste. Bring to a boil then let simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

While the filling is cooking, work half of your pie crust around the bottom of your pie or casserole dish. Pour pie mixture into the shell covered dish then cover the cobbler with the remaining pie shells.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes