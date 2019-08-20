



Natomas will break ground on the new aquatic center on September 5, 2019.

Sacramento Councilwoman Angelique Ashby posted an event on Facebook Tuesday saying the City of Sacramento and Natomas Unified School District will host a groundbreaking party for the North Natomas Community Center & Aquatics Facility.

Ashby, who represents District One, fought for the necessary funding in order to complete the project, which includes Sacramento’s only Olympic-size pool, waterslides, and community center.

According to the event invite, there will be food trucks and information tables set up by both the architect, BCA Architects, and the construction company, Otto Construction.