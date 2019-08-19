



RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Your next favorite movie or tv show could be shot right here in our region, thanks to the California Capitol Film office that opened Monday in Rancho Cordova.

Ricky Borboa of the Capitol California film office is working to attract film and television projects to the Sacramento region.

“Right here within 20 miles of Rancho Cordova and Sacramento, we’ve got a lot of wonderful places to shoot and that’s another reason Northern California should be exciting to filmmakers,” Borboa said.

Borboa said after sending out their press release last week, the office has already received 20 or 30 calls for films and other projects in the office’s full production studio. They offer voice-overs, commercial shoots for businesses, and provide background casting for budding actors.

The one-stop-shop will even film a monologue for actors which can go on their demo reel.

READ ALSO: Film Based On Sacramento Good Guys Hostage Situation Premieres

Filmmaker Nick Leisure had issues trying to film his movie A Clear Shot in Sacramento, where the infamous Good Guys hostage crisis took place. The city offered few tax breaks and incentives, so production was moved to Mexico.

Borboa plans to cut through red tape for filmmakers.

“It was just harder than it had to be to get his film to be able to stay here, so we want to come along and aid those film offices to allow Nick and that movie to be able to stay in the region,” Borboa said.

Scenes from the movie Talking Tree were shot in front of a pharmacy located in Roseville. Auburn and Stockton were also used already, showing Sacramento can be film-friendly.

The office has already found a friend with the City of Rancho Cordova, who with travel and tourism, offered a $40,000 incentive to set up shop. It was a small investment considering what’s to come.

“What you’re banking on is the fact that there’s going to be more jobs, there’s going to be more hotel rooms purchased, restaurant activity,” said Rancho Cordova Communications Director Maria Kniestedt.

The office is already seeking funding for three films with “major actors” to be shot in our area.