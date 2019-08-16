



Authorities are investigating after someone impersonating a Folsom High School student allegedly threatened a shooting – and named two other students as targets.

According to a message posted on the school’s website, Folsom police got a report Thursday night about the alleged threats. The threats were posted to social media, authorities say.

Investigators quickly found that the account that made the posts belonged to someone “far outside” of Folsom. The account, authorities say, was impersonating a Folsom High student.

The families of the two students named in the threats have been contacted and, out an abundance of caution, an increased law enforcement presence will be at Folsom High for the time being.

“We must treat every perceived threat to student and staff safety with the seriousness it deserves,” Folsom High officials wrote about the incident. “While this matter is still under investigation, it’s important to remember that offhand comments, jokes, and social media pranks have real consequences, exhausting school, district, and law enforcement resources.”

No information about the nature of the threats and why the person targeted two Folsom High students has been released.

Folsom police are continuing to investigate the incident.