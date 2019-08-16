ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The City of Elk Grove canceled their Hot Summer Nights concert Friday due to the excessive heat warning.

The city posted to Facebook Friday afternoon that they made the decision after consulting with their vendors and musical acts, saying their equipment is at a greater risk of damage due to the extreme heat. ‘

The concert series is set for each Friday in August at the Laguna Town Hall from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The last two events are still set to happen as planned.