



More than a quarter-million motorized awning covers sold by SunSetter are being recalled after one person died and people were injured.

The 270 thousand soft vinyl awning covers were sold at Costco, at various independent retailers, and through SunSetter directly from June 1999 and January 2019. The recall specifically involves:

SunSetter® Motorized

Motorized XL

Motorized PRO

Motorized PROXL

Oasis Freestanding Motorized Retractable Awnings

The recalled covers sold for about 100 dollars. They also were distributed as a promotional item or part of a package.

Covers for manually operated awnings are not involved in the recall.

Vinyl Cover for Wall-Mounted SunSetter Motorized Awning Credit: SunSetter

Vinyl Cover for Oasis Freestanding SunSetter Motorized Awning Credit: SunSetter

Bungee Tie-Down Used With Vinyl Awning Covers Credit: SunSetter

According to the recall notice, injury incidents can occur: “If a powered awning is activated while the cover is secured with bungee tie-downs, when the cover is removed, the awning can open unexpectedly with enough force to strike a consumer standing in the awning’s path, causing them to fall and suffer death or serious injury.”

A 73-year-old man died after a motorized awning opened unexpectedly as he removed the cover’s bungee tie-downs. The force knocked him from the ladder and over a balcony.

Customers with recalled awning covers should not remove or install them until they get instructions from SunSetter. SunSetter is also providing customers with free breakaway safety clips that will replace the bungee tie-downs. The company is contacting affected customers directly, but customers can contact SunSetter for more information.