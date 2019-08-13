



— The Sacramento City Council gave the green light for an aquatic center in North Natomas Tuesday.

Crews will break ground on the $45 million project in the next month.

And just like that, it’s a yes from the Sacramento City Council… we will break ground on the North Natomas Community Center & Aquatic Facility in the next 30 days.

And just like that, it's a yes from the Sacramento City Council… we will break ground on the North Natomas Community Center & Aquatic Facility in the next 30 days.

Thank you to every person who helped get this project across the funding finish line.

The aquatic center will feature an Olympic-sized pool, water slides, and kids play area. It will also include a community center for recreational programs.

Natomas Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby has been fighting for this project for five years and said in a press release Tuesday that she is extremely excited to see it come to fruition.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2020 or early 2021.