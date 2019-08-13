Filed Under:Natomas Aquatic Center, North Natomas News


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Council gave the green light for an aquatic center in North Natomas Tuesday.

Crews will break ground on the $45 million project in the next month.

 

The aquatic center will feature an Olympic-sized pool, water slides, and kids play area. It will also include a community center for recreational programs.

Natomas Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby has been fighting for this project for five years and said in a press release Tuesday that she is extremely excited to see it come to fruition.

READ MORE: Councilmembers Accuse Mayor Of Withholding Money From Districts As Political Payback

Swipe through renderings of the proposed aquatics center

The project is expected to be completed in late 2020 or early 2021.