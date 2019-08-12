RIO VISTA (CBS13) – Highway 12 is closed in both directions Monday morning due to a crash east of Rio Vista.

The scene is near Jackson Slough Road.

The crash happened a little before 7:30 a.m. It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but at least two semi-trucks were involved.

According to the Rio vista Fire Department, who are at the scene helping the River Delta Fire District, one person is trapped after the crash. A heavy rescue response is on its way from Stockton to help extricate the person.

It’s unclear how long Highway 12 will be closed.