SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – State lawmakers are returning to work on Monday and they have a full plate – including discussing tightening California’s gun laws.

There has been talk of reviving two bills: one that would add a $25 tax on gun sales and another that would allow Californians to buy just one gun a month.

Other possibilities laws possibly being considered by lawmakers include letting employers and coworkers seek gun violence restraining orders – an extension of California’s red flag laws.

California already has some of the toughest gun laws in the nation. How long those laws will hold up is a concern among gun control advocates in the state.