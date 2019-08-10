SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he allegedly struck a deputy with his car while he was under the influence.

On Saturday around 1 p.m., a deputy noticed a disturbance on northbound I-5 near Eighth Street. People were reportedly out of their vehicles and caused the freeway traffic to slow down. The initial deputy reportedly called for backup and it was the responding officer that was sideswiped by a driver identified as Cesar Zamora-Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was booked into the county jail for driving under the influence and assault with a deadly weapon. The deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.