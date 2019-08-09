



Officers in Vacaville say they have arrested a man who had an improvised firearm in his pocket.

The arrest happened Thursday afternoon. Vacaville police say officers responded to investigate a report of a man in distress, but when they got to the scene they instead found a man apparently highly intoxicated.

That man, 33-year-old Vacaville resident Gilberto Trigales, was soon arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.

Officers say Trigales started to get nervous when they began searching him. The reason soon became apparent, as officers discovered a suspicious metal cylinder in one of Trigales’ pockets.

Turns out the item was actually a “zip gun,” an improvised firearm that works like clicking a pen – only, this fires a bullet.

Police say Trigales’ zip gun was loaded and ready to fire.

Trigales was taken to Solano County Jail and is now facing charges of public intoxication, possession of a zip gun, and being a felon in possession of ammunition.